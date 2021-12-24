In a TikTok video, a woman falsely accuses a black teen of following her around the store.

According to Daily Dot, the user, Babekoa, used the social media app to share security camera footage from an incident earlier this month in Minnesota.

The teen is seen walking into the store and purchasing donuts, completely unconcerned. Minutes later, the lady arrives, visibly upset “”She’s just watching him,” Babekoa said, describing her as “sort of circling him” with her hands on her hips. It has a stalker-like quality about it.” The teen exits the store with a bag holding the items he purchased after a short time.

Babekoa continued, “Around 30 minutes later, the woman filed a police report, stating that the youngster was following her around the store.”

The person provided a photo of what appeared to be a police report.

According to the alleged report, “I spoke with the [reported individual]and heard that she believed the male looked to be following her around the store, making her nervous to walk out to her car alone.”

Babekoa criticized the woman in the video for falsely accusing the Black teen, saying, “So she went to the cops and said that this small child was stalking her, despite the fact that the video clearly shows her pursuing him. I’d also need the entire store’s footage, because this boy never followed her at any point.” “You owe this family an apology. You should be punished for what you’ve done to this child “the user was added The video has now gone viral, with more than 132,000 views as of Thursday. Others in the comments section suggested that the woman be held accountable for the fraudulent allegation and that charges be brought against her.

One person stated, “She should be charged, and this should be on her record.” “Reporting fictitious crimes puts society at risk, and everyone should be protected from her.”