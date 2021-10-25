In a thrilling chase of a’stolen’ Ford Kuga, a police officer was injured.

A police officer was hurt during a spectacular chase of a’stolen’ Ford Kuga.

Two people were injured, including a police officer, after a spectacular chase between a suspected stolen car and a patrol vehicle.

The suspect car was claimed to have “gone the wrong way around a roundabout” at Knowsley Safari Park before colliding with the pursuing police car.

The driver of the car, a black Ford Kuga, as well as the officer driving the patrol car, were both taken to the hospital with injuries incurred in the crash.

A woman was raped in a Liverpool city centre bar while out with a friend.

At around 9 p.m. yesterday, officers on patrol in Knowsley Lane observed the Kuga that had been reported stolen earlier this month (Sunday).

When the SUV failed to stop for authorities while driving at a high rate of speed, a chase ensued.

The Kuga came to a complete stop at the M57’s Junction 2 roundabout.

Officers detained the driver and passenger and inspected the vehicle, where they recovered a machete and a quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis.

The police officer and the Kuga driver were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained during the stop.

Hazardous driving, failure to stop for police, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, possession of a bladed article, drug driving, and possession of Class A and B narcotics were all charges against the 26-year-old Kuga driver.

As a passenger in the vehicle, a 24-year-old Leigh woman was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of a bladed article, and possession of class B drugs.

Both of them were arrested and questioned by police.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large number of police officers in the vicinity following the incident last night (Sunday), which prompted traffic and bus services to be diverted through Knowsley Safari Park.

According to one witness, the black Kuga traveled “the wrong way around the roundabout” before hitting with a police vehicle, resulting in the arrest of a woman.

Another said, “I hope the cop is okay.” He was only fulfilling his obligations.” “We were able to detain two individuals yesterday thanks to our officers’ rapid action,” Matrix Operations Inspector Mark Worrall said. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”