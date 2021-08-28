In a theft spree for YouTube clothing shows, a young caretaker bled a 96-year-old woman dry.

A young carer stole £22,000 from two elderly women in their 90s and spent it on shopping sprees for her YouTube channel.

Shannon Stafford, who was supposed to be looking after her victims, fleeced them over the course of seven months by photographing their credit cards.

She then used the information to order food from Dominos Pizza, Just Eat, and Deliveroo, as well as items from Boohoo and Asos.

The proprietor of a Covid-denying salon was fined over £13,000 but did not appear in court.

The 23-year-old had a YouTube channel and used the 96-year-and old’s 91-year-money old’s to buy enormous purchases of clothing, which she then flaunted to her followers online.

“Huge Shein Haul” was the title of one of her videos, “I let my four best friends choose my outfit” was the title of another, and “Come To Chester Zoo With Me” was the title of another.

Stafford, a Walton resident, was employed by Caring Connections, which fired her when the claims were discovered in the Roby area and police were notified.

The caregiver was involved in hundreds of fraudulent transactions and continued her criminal activities even after her bank cards were cancelled owing to suspicious behavior on the accounts.

Stafford also spent the stolen money at Nando’s, Wetherspoons, Marks and Spencer, Wayfair, and Amazon, and took roughly £10,000 from the 96-year-old woman’s savings account in one go on one occasion.

In order to go unnoticed, she set up internet banking on the old woman’s account and transferred her funds to paperless statements.

In the dock at Liverpool Crown Court, Stafford sobbed as Recorder Ian Unsworth recounted how she had “bled her victims dry.”

When prosecutor Christopher Hopkins relayed her wrongdoing, the now-former carer, of Frampton Road, had to leave the courtroom briefly because she began to retch.

She falsely stated in one police interview that she had spent her victim’s money with her permission at Chester Zoo after she had asked her to snap a photo of an elephant for her.

In a Victim Impact Statement, the youngest victim, 91, stated that Stafford’s acts had caused her “much grief and hurt” and that she had been left feeling insecure in her own home. “The summary has come to an end.”