In a text to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, McDonald’s CEO blames parents for the death of a girl shot in a drive-through.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request from an activist, a text message Kempczinski sent to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on April 19 was made public last week. The CEO was speaking to Lightfoot about the murders of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who had been fatally shot at a Chicago McDonald’s drive-thru the day before, and 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who had been shot and killed by a Chicago police officer weeks before.

“The parents failed those kids in both [shootings], which I know is something you can’t say,” Kempczinski wrote. “It’ll be even more difficult to mend.” Lightfoot, a Democrat, thanked Kempczinski for his letter and offered to contact the owner of the McDonald’s where Adams was killed, saying that “he and his team members have have to be horrified.” In a statement to The Chicago Tribune on Tuesday, a spokesman for Lightfoot lambasted Kempczinski’s text message, telling the outlet that “victim shaming has no place in this conversation.” Multiple community activist groups, as well as a group of McDonald’s employees, were outraged by the text message, and some are preparing a protest outside the company’s Chicago headquarters on Wednesday.

"He has no idea what it's like to be poor." People like him treat our neighborhood as trash while simultaneously trying to sell us their wares," said Baltazar Enriquez, head of the Little Village Community Council. "We give his company a lot of money." He should reinvest his earnings in our community." The community groups are also planning to send Kempczinski a letter on Wednesday morning expressing their displeasure over the message and blasting the CEO for making comments that were "ignorant, racist, and unacceptable coming from anyone, let alone the CEO of McDonald's." Kempczinski wrote to McDonald's employees on Tuesday, explaining that he made the contentious remarks from his "lens as a parent," that he "reacted viscerally," and that he was "dedicated to working with civic leaders and government officials" to address the issues.