In a ‘terrifying’ robbery, a man wielding a big knife threatens shop employees.

In a “terrifying” heist, a man armed with a huge knife grabbed a large sum of money from a shop.

After robbing a convenience store and threatening a female employee, Skelmersdale Police issued an appeal for information regarding the man’s identification.

On Friday, November 19, at 4:45 p.m., a guy entered Singh Stores in Acregate and threatened a staff member with a huge knife.

Unknown person enters the school grounds and approaches the students.

On a dark-colored mountain bike, he rode away from the scene with a large sum of money, heading for Alderley.

The suspect is described as white, tall, and of ordinary build, with a local accent, according to police.

He was dressed casually with a beanie hat, dark sweatshirt, scarf, blue pants, bright orange and black gloves, and a multicolored JD bag.

DC “This was a horrific event for the victim at her place of employment – somewhere she was entitled to feel safe,” said Daniel Gardner of South CID.

“I’m requesting that anyone who recognizes the individual in the CCTV stills contact the police.”

“I would also ask residents in the neighborhood to review their CCTV, doorbell, and dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything that could help our inquiry.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police through email at [email protected] or call 101, mentioning log 0811 from November 19, 2021.

