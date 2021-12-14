In a terrifying Pit Bull attack, a child’s arm was completely torn off.

According to reports, a little Oklahoma youngster was mauled by a pit bull who tore his arm off totally.

According to NBC-affiliated station KFOR, Axel Foster, 4, was rushed to the hospital when a pit dog tore his arm off just below the shoulder at his grandparents’ Tecumseh home on Friday night.

When officers arrived at the house, they discovered Axel was missing his right arm and used his vest to apply a tourniquet. Firefighters were also dispatched to assist the officers.

“I’ve seen dog bites in the past and encountered some terrible dog bites with children, but never a complete amputation,” Tecumseh Police Department Chief JR Kidney told the network.

“When officers and animal control attempted to remove the arm, the dog became hostile toward them,” he later stated.

The dog that tore Axel’s arm off was eventually shot and killed, according to Chief Kidney.

In a police report obtained by KFOR, Officer Aaron McCormick stated: “The arm of the youngster was still in the pen. One of the puppies was trying to nibble on the arm, which I could see inside.” According to the station, Axel’s grandma told authorities that he had put his arm inside a pen with several dogs inside in the hopes of stroking some puppies.

Axel was brought to the OU Medical Center in the hopes of having his arm reattached, according to his mother, Destiny McDow.

She said, ” “We made a hasty trip to the hospital. The staff confirmed that his arm had been severed from his body when we arrived.

“I have no idea what he is going through. I never got around to reading it. But he’s just a kid. What happens if he doesn’t make it?” “To be over just an innocent sort thing of wanting to touch some pups, it’s just terrible,” Chief Kidney told the network. The police are looking into it. Officers from the Department of Human Services are now investigating whether Axel was being supervised by an adult at the time of the attack.

Chief Kidney told KFOR that if Axel was found to be unaccompanied, his grandparents might face child negligence charges.

McDow wrote on a GoFundMe page that her kid had undergone surgery to reattach his arm.

It read: “He’s had two operations and is still battling for his life. This is a condensed version of the information.