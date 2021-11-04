In a ‘terrifying’ incident, artwork from Liverpool was damaged.

Vandals have “removed and ruined” a second piece of artwork on display in Liverpool’s city center.

‘Queer With No Fear,’ a work by Liverpool artist Ben Youdan, was removed from the window of FACT on Wood Street, where it had been put as part of Homotopia Festival’s ‘Queer The City’ campaign.

Ben’s artwork, which was vandalized on Tuesday, November 2, is the second piece of queer art to be vandalized in a week, following Rosa Kusabbi’s ‘Hate Has No Place In Liverpool’ mural, which was also vandalized on Friday, October 29.

Mum and dad won’t let their paedophile son return home.

Ben, 42, claimed the artwork’s removal was “unsurprising,” citing an increase in attacks against Liverpool’s homosexual, gay, bisexual, and transgender population.

“Obviously, it’s a huge shame,” he told The Washington Newsday, “since the item was supposed to be there until the end of the month.” It’s only been there for a week or two, but the feedback I’ve received so far has been overwhelmingly favorable.

“Unfortunately, I believe it is unexpected because, in my opinion, homophobia is rampant in our community.”

“However, it will not prevent me from creating queer art and speaking out.”

Homotopia, the UK’s longest-running LGBT+ arts and cultural event, commissioned ‘Queer With No Fear’ as one of three works in reaction to an increase in violent attacks against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons in Liverpool.

The incident was described as “devastating” and “frightening” for the mental and physical safety of LGBT+ persons in Liverpool by Homotopia Festival.

Instagram

“As queer people, we are always ready for an attack on our existence,” Homotopia said on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“We have no idea why these works were taken down. We are alarmed when anything like this happens to work themed ‘Queer With No Fear’ and ‘Hate Has No Place In Liverpool.’

“As an organization, we are working nonstop to make Liverpool a safe haven for our queer people.” However, it is important to note that this is not the sole responsibility. “The summary comes to an end.”