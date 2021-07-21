In a terrifying hit-and-run accident, a driver left a teenager to die.

In a hit-and-run accident, a driver admits to killing Wirral youngster Jack Jones.

On April 26 of this year, Jack, 15, was killed after being knocked from his bicycle in Upton.

At around 9.45 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Manor Drive after reports of an accident in which the teen from Woodchurch perished.

Leo Meek, 22, was charged with failing to stop at the site of the accident and causing death by risky driving after the deadly mishap.

When Meek, of West Way, Moreton, appeared before Wirral Magistrates’ Court on April 29, he admitted to failing to stop at the scene.

He also pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving while driving a Volkswagen Tiguan in Liverpool Crown Court today.

The Crown was represented by Peter Hussey, and Meek was represented by Bernice Campbell.

Ms Campbell requested that the punishment be postponed in order to prepare a pre-sentence report.

Mr Hussey stated that “enquiries surrounding the defendant’s insurance cover for the vehicle are ongoing.”

The punishment was postponed until August 23 by Judge Anil Murray, and he was detained in custody until then.

“Jack was a humorous, compassionate, and sensitive boy,” his family stated in a touching tribute. He enjoyed hanging out with his buddies and being outside, just like any other 15-year-old boy.

“Everyone will miss him much, and he was adored by all.

“We all adore you, Jack, and you’ll always be in our hearts and minds xx.”

Motorbikes and students lined the streets to pay their respects to Jack, who “liked bikes.”

On May 25, they stood by and watched as a funeral procession of motorcycles revved their engines and rode alongside one another in honor of the teen.

Students stood in lengthy lines and bowed their heads as the bikes took off in emotional scenes.

Some of the bikes rode to the front of the parade to escort the funeral, which was followed by cars carrying Jack’s family.

A beautiful photo of Jack was put against the casket, next to flowers that simply said, “son.”

Members of the community went out to socialize after he died.