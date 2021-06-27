In a ‘terrible’ injury, GMB Ben Shephard fractures his leg and severes a nerve.

After suffering a “nasty” injury on the football field, Good Morning Britain anchor Ben Shephard has been forced to wear a leg brace.

Ben disclosed that he had ruptured his ACL, ripped his meniscus, and fractured his leg during a football game, but had not realized the severity of his condition and had continued to play.

According to Mirror Online, he explained that he had cut the nerves, which is why he couldn’t feel the full degree of the injury.

“I wish I had taken a photograph in my dressing room this morning, because Ben came in with quite the get up on your leg,” his co-host Susanna Reid quipped at the start of the show.

“Quite the outfit, yep,” Ben added.

“Did you have some form of holding device?” Susanna inquired.

“A brace,” Ben remarked. “I have a few weeks left; you may recall that I played in the Arthur Dunn Veterans Cup Final with my old boys team.”

“We won the Cup Final, but I had two legs at the start and just one at the finish.”

“I ruptured my ACL, tore my meniscus, and broke a portion of my leg without realizing it.”

“That’s a horrible injury, that’s a nasty injury,” Dr. Hilary Jones remarked.

“Did you prescribe the brace?” Susanna inquired.

“No, but I approved of it!” said Dr. Hilary. Let’s be honest, it’s not a fantastic look.”

“It looks a little Robocop-esque,” Ben remarked. “Interestingly, I didn’t realize I’d done it quite so horribly; I kept playing for 25 minutes before thinking, ‘It feels a little bit unstable, perhaps I should stop.'”

“It turned out that I had severed all of the nerves, which is why I didn’t feel any pain and just kept playing.”

“Basically, this is the ligament that supports the lower leg on to the higher leg, so it’s really dramatic,” Dr Hilary explained.

“It was flapping around a bit!” Ben exclaimed. The terrible part is that it had no impact on my football performance!”