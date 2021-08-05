In a tense movie night, Love Island stars were shown secret villa clips.

Following the fallout from Casa Amor, the islanders have had a difficult few days in the villa.

And tonight, four islanders will be sent home in a devastating dumping, but there’s still more drama to come.

Jake receives a text the evening after the dumping informing the islanders that they will be having a movie night.

Carol Vorderman is humiliated as admirers point out her bikini blunder.

“Islanders,” the text read. We’re treating you to a night at the movies tonight. #madmovies”

The group is divided into boys and girls, and they compete in answering quiz questions, with the winning team getting to choose which movie clip they will see.

They are, nevertheless, unable to witness the most recent Hollywood film release. The Islanders are instead shown clips of themselves from their time in the Villa.

Some of the clips may generate some controversy, with some islanders wishing for a swift roll of the credits.

Also on tonight’s show: Toby tells Jake that he’s thinking about asking Chloe to be his girlfriend.

“This is a relationship crash course,” Toby explained, “learning everything you’d learn in five years in a matter of weeks.”

“Having that label is massive,” he says as he considers whether or not to make it official. It’s terrifying.”

“All I have to say to you is that having a girlfriend is f***ing brilliant,” Jake added. Everything is done at your leisure. We’ve come to look for love.”