In a tense interview, a CBS News host confronts Ted Cruz about his “big lie” and 2020 election challenge.

Face the Nation presenter Margaret Brennan addressed GOP Texas Senator Ted Cruz over his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and continued claims of widespread voting fraud in a tense exchange on CBS News on Sunday.

Cruz had conversations with former President Donald Trump on January 6 and realized there was no congressional authority to reverse the 2020 presidential election, according to the new book Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. Cruz was questioned about these comments by Brennan on Sunday morning.

“Didn’t giving in to the skeptics harm our democracy and our international standing?” she wondered.

Cruz stated that he has not read the book, but that he did not speak with Trump on January 6. Brennan persisted in questioning him on the subject, and he admitted to having “several talks with him in the days, weeks, and months building up to January 6.” He also defended his election challenge, claiming that he needed to look into unverified allegations of massive voter fraud.

“My point is straightforward. Congress has a role under the Constitution. When it comes to certifying votes, it has a responsibility,” he stated, later adding that there is “historical precedent.” “in order to do so

Brennan pointed out that the “intellectualized argument” he made on the show was not what protesters were talking about when they chanted “[hang]Mike Pence.”

Cruz claimed that a competent electoral commission for an audit would “increase faith in democracy” since “a big chunk of our country has legitimate reservations about the integrity of the election.”

Audits in many battleground states, including Arizona and Michigan, have confirmed Biden’s victory in the aftermath of the election. Biden won by a wider margin than the original count, according to a GOP-backed audit of Arizona’s Maricopa County. Despite these audits, Trump and his supporters have continued to fraudulently claim victory in these states.

Meanwhile, Cruz has come under fire for his role in overturning the election results. Earlier this year, billboards in Texas asked him to quit. Other Republicans, notably Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, have condemned him as well. Cheney accused him of “posturing for the secessionist vote” earlier this month. Cruz was one of eight senators who voted on January 6 to overturn Biden’s victory. A group of people showed up on the same day. This is a condensed version of the information.