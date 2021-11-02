In a tense confrontation, a gunman corners cops inside a car park.

Two police officers were cornered inside a car park by a shooter, who was surrounded by terrified witnesses.

PC Mark Field and PC Kirsty John were patrolling the St Helens area when they received a complaint about a guy threatening to “blow his brains out” with a gun.

Officers were challenged in the street by a man wielding a gun when they arrived at the scene on Parr Stocks Road.

When his shift ended, an NHS worker inquired about his memory loss.

They’d drove into a small parking lot with no visible way out.

While frightened witnesses gathered nearby, the man was pointing the gun directly at PC Field and PC John through the windscreen of their patrol car.

Computer Field and Computer With their tasers ready, John and his partner got out of their patrol car and managed to subdue the man and take his rifle.

The man was detained for possessing a firearm/fake firearm with the goal to instill fear of violence, and he was charged and brought before the courts, where he was sentenced to a year in prison.

The two cops have now been nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards in recognition of their bravery.

“The officers involved had limited, yet precise, knowledge to inform their dynamic decision-making,” stated Tony Fairclough, Chair of the Merseyside Police Federation.

“Without a doubt, their quick and decisive actions, putting the public’s safety ahead of their own, resulted in the successful resolution of a very difficult situation.”

“This just goes to demonstrate the dangers officers can encounter while performing their duties,” Tony added. Mark and Kirsty are deserving nominees, and we are very pleased of them.” The National Police Bravery Awards recognize police from across England and Wales who have displayed exceptional bravery while on duty or off.

PC Field and PC John, as nominees, will attend an awards ceremony in London in December to be recognized for their actions in November 2019.