In a ‘targeted’ incident, a man was stabbed inside a gym.

A man was stabbed inside a gym in a ‘targeted’ incident, according to police.

At 1.55 p.m. today, emergency services were dispatched to The Croft Retail Park on Welton Road in Bromborough, where a man in his 30s had been stabbed inside Everlast Fitness Club.

Three police cars and two police vans were seen outside the gym in photos taken at the time, and eyewitnesses reported an ambulance was also present.

The individual was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Armed police stopped a vehicle on East Prescot Road in Knotty Ash after conducting an investigation and detained two males on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

Eyewitness photos from the East Prescot Road scene show armed officers aiming firearms at what appears to be a car.

Until around 4.30 p.m. today, a substantial police presence remained on the busy road.

Both males will be arrested and questioned at police stations.

The act was “isolated” and “targeted,” according to detectives, and there is no larger threat to the community.

Officers will also stay in Bromborough to carry out their duties.

“Two men have been arrested and will be questioned as we conduct preliminary investigations into this event,” said Detective Inspector Matt Kerr.

“Anyone who witnesses or has knowledge about what happened is encouraged to come forward, and officers will remain in the area to conduct their investigation.”

“Given the public location and nature of the assault, I appreciate the shock, but I’d like to reassure people that we believe it was an isolated and targeted crime, and there is no wider threat to the community.”

“If you have any information, please share it with us so that we can continue to take action.”