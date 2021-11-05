In a suspected’murder-suicide,’ a father kills his family and then commits suicide.

In what Florida investigators believe was a murder-suicide, a man is suspected of killing his wife and daughter before killing himself.

Orlando police discovered the three deceased people at their home late Thursday morning after officers arrived to do a wellness check. Officers began checking the property after no one answered the door and noticed a “possible victim” through a bedroom window, according to Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón. Officers then pried open the door and discovered three bodies inside.

“We believe a 48-year-old mother and her 16-year-old daughter were slain by the suspect’s husband and biological father before the suspect committed suicide,” Rolón told reporters during a press conference on Friday.

The deceased’s names have not yet been made public, nor have specifics about how they died. Detectives said they don’t know precisely when the three people died, but they believe it happened “within the last several days.” According to Rolón, the three-person family relocated to Orlando over the summer from New Jersey. According to Rolón, the woman’s extended family resides in Spain, while the man’s extended family is in Venezuela. The husband and wife “unexpectedly” moved to the United States just before their daughter was born, and the guy “limited” his wife’s ability to communicate with her extended family, he noted.

“The suspect restricted his wife’s ability to communicate with her relatives for many, many years,” Rolón added.

The woman’s sister, who resides in Spain, had contacted an Orlando-based cousin to check on the family before the bodies were discovered. According to Rolón, the woman’s sister told authorities she hadn’t heard from her family in “a number of days.” When the relative didn’t get an answer at the house, detectives said they called the cops.

Officers in Orlando stated that they believe there is no threat to the community and that this is a one-time occurrence. Because of how recently the family moved to Florida, investigators will concentrate on their time in New Jersey.

There had been no past police calls to the Orlando residence, according to detectives. This is a condensed version of the information.