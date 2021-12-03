In a suspected road rage incident, a fender bender results in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

According to the Associated Press, a young guy was shot and murdered in Pennsylvania during what authorities believe was a road rage incident.

Around 7 p.m., Eddie Rodriguez was riding with his brother in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia when they were rear-ended by a car. Rodriguez’s brother then pulled the car aside, according to local television station WTXF-TV, so the drivers could exchange information.

Unfortunately, the rear automobile came behind Rodriguez’s car, and one of the passengers allegedly fired two shots into Rodriguez’s car with a semi-automatic rifle, according to WTXF-TV. Eddie Rodriguez was hit by both shots and died as a result of his injuries.

The suspect’s automobile allegedly sped southbound on well-traveled Route 1 after shooting at the Rodriguez brothers, according to WCAU.

“It looks to be road rage that escalated into a shooting that escalated into a homicide,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department. He also told WCAU that the situation was “extremely terrible.”

Two round casings were discovered at the scene, and police believe four people wearing masks were inside the vehicle that fired the shots. According to WCAU, authorities are looking for a dark-colored vehicle and are seeking for witnesses to come forward with any information about the incident.

Rodriguez’s death is only one of many homicides that have occurred in Philadelphia this year. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, 513 homicide victims have been reported since December 2, up from 457 reported in 2020. This figure also exceeds the total number of victims in 2020, which was 499.

Some of the 2021 victims, including 14-year-old Samir Jefferson, were previously profiled by Washington Newsday. While waiting for the school bus, he was fatally shot by two males, who have since been apprehended. Murder, conspiracy, violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, possession of a crime weapon, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence are among the charges they face.

A representative for the Philadelphia Police Department told Washington Newsday that no new information was available at this time.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Officers responded to a complaint of a person with a gun and shooting around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers are looking for a dark-colored sedan, according to Small, but no suspects have been named. This is a condensed version of the information.