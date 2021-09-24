In a suspected kidnapping, a man is bundled into the back of a car.

In a suspected kidnapping on a “calm” street, a man in his twenties was bundled into a car.

Residents reported a helicopter flying overhead while police cordoned off Janes Brook Road in Southport around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Three men from Southport, aged 36 to 39, were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

Merseyside Police say a man in his twenties who is thought to be the victim has been discovered safe and healthy, and that investigations are continuing.

“It’s generally such a calm road, the people who live here are mostly just families,” one man who lives near Janes Brook Road told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

Officers were dispatched to allegations of a man being bundled into a car around 7.30 p.m.

“This will have been a horrific thing to experience or witness,” Detective Inspector Leanne Toole said. “Despite the fact that three males are in jail, our investigation continues.

“I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything strange, lives in the area, or was passing by and caught any footage or photographs.

“We are committed to uncovering the facts and bringing those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information should contact police through Twitter at @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 21000663788.