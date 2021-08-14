In a survey of retailers, B&Q comes out on top as the cheapest location to buy DIY equipment.

According to Which”snapshot” ?’s assessment of six retailers, B&Q is the cheapest location to buy DIY tools and equipment.

Which? Experts put together a basket of 18 common DIY products, such as a handsaw, toolbox, and masking tape, and compared prices at Amazon, B&Q, Homebase, Screwfix, Toolstation, and Wickes over the course of a year.

Screwdriver bits, claw hammers, tape measures, wood filler, wallpaper paste, wood adhesive, and metal paint were among the other objects in the study.

During the first shutdown, three out of ten respondents (29%) informed the consumer group they planned to start a DIY home renovation project.

Which? discovered that B&Q’s basket cost £151.80, whereas Amazon’s cost £206.03, a difference of almost £50.

With an average cost of £163.42 for the items on Whichshopping ?’s list, Homebase was awarded the second cheapest DIY store. Screwfix came in third with a charge of £165.38.

The consumer champion utilized a price tracking website to compute the average basket cost for the year from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021, including special deals but excluding multibuys.

Which? also polled over 6,000 individuals on their in-store and online buying experiences in order to identify the best DIY stores. Customers were asked to score their shopping experiences based on a variety of variables such as product selection and quality, customer service, value for money, after-sales service, and store cleanliness. Responses from Covid-19.

Which suppliers are “recommended”? Screwfix and Toolstation tied for first place in the poll, with both receiving 82 percent customer satisfaction and five-star ratings in all areas.

In the survey, Amazon scored five stars for value for money.

B&Q received a 73 percent customer satisfaction rating, with customers praising the company’s efforts to be more environmentally friendly. Nine out of ten people (89%) thought B&Q did a good job of using the right amount of packaging.

“Home improvement projects have increased in popularity during the epidemic, but customers wishing to embark on a DIY chore do not have to pay over the odds for paint and tools,” said Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine.

“Our research reveals that the best sites to buy DIY items combine excellent customer service with good value for money, and that comparing prices may save you a lot of money.”

