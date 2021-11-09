In a supermarket shooting that killed one person and injured another, an Alaska man is being held on a $10 million bond.

After a shooting at a Safeway grocery store in Fairbanks on Sunday, Joshua Eric Butcher, 41, was charged with first-degree murder. He turned himself in minutes after the incident, according to police. The Fairbanks Correctional Center is where he is being kept.

Butcher was appointed a public defender and appeared in court for arraignment on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said Butcher fired multiple bullets with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun at a guy outside the store, according to a criminal complaint signed by Fairbanks police investigator Caleb Reuter.

Butcher then entered the store, firing “several shots toward the north side of the store, prompting multiple persons to take shelter and leave,” according to the lawsuit.

The first victim, a 41-year-old man, was discovered lifeless on the pavement by police officers. At Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, he was later pronounced dead. Behind the customer service counter, officers discovered the second victim, a 24-year-old guy who had been shot in the foot. He was treated and released from the hospital after that.

According to a statement from the department, no reason for the shooting has been established.

Butcher is expected to face at least one more charge, according to Fairbanks District Attorney Joseph Dallaire.

Authorities said on Monday that Butcher walked straight into the store from the sidewalk, spraying the building with gunfire.

Police said they received a call from Butcher about 11 minutes after the incident, saying he was outside the police station. According to the statement, he stated that he had been in Safeway and that authorities might come outside and arrest him. He also stated that he would not respond to questions unless a counsel was present.

He matched the shooter’s description, police claimed, and he had an empty gun holster and empty magazine carriers on him.

“Multiple handgun magazines and multiple spent and unspent 9mm bullets were discovered by detectives while processing the grocery store scene,” according to the statement. A police spokesperson, Teal Soden, declined to say how many rounds were fired.

A man approached the store’s entrance and shot the 41-year-old man in the stomach as he was leaving, according to security video footage. This is a condensed version of the information.