In a Sunderland Indian restaurant, a heroic father was honored for saving the life of a choking woman.

After saving the life of a woman who was choking in an Indian restaurant in Sunderland, a quick-thinking father has been acclaimed a hero.

Charlie Butler, 29, was dining at a table next to the woman when he overheard what he initially mistook for a fight.

However, when Charlie realized the noise was something much more serious, he swiftly made his way to choke Trish Mallin, who was panicking with her friends, and introduced himself before executing abdominal thrusts on her. The impediment in her throat was released with the third shove.

Charlie’s bravery was recognized by Trish’s husband and the restaurant owners, who bought him and his pals a round of drinks to express their gratitude, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

“It was so scary but also humbling,” Charlie, who lives in Roker, Sunderland, with his partner Emma and six-month-old daughter Amelia, said.

“Since that happened, I’ve been thinking about it nonstop. It just goes to show how having first aid training can make a difference in someone’s life.

“She could have died, and most likely would have. “I am pleased with myself.”

When the operations manager realized something was going on at Trish’s table, he was with a group of pals and hadn’t even taken a sip from his first beer of the night.

“There were two males and two ladies there, and one of the women was madly punching the other in the back,” he continued.

“When I approached the woman, tears were streaming down her cheeks. Her face was becoming very flushed. Her pal was crying and pleading with her to “please help her.”

“There were a lot of people around, but no one was doing anything. I approached the woman and inquired if she could breathe, to which she replied with a shake of her head. I instantly introduced myself and informed her that I had received first-aid training.

“I’m going to throw my arms around you and execute abdominal thrusts on the count of three,” I told her.

“I then began thrusting, and whatever was stuck in her throat came out after the third one.

“It was such a comfort to hear this and then take a breath. She just sat down and cried.”

After that, Charlie instantly returned to his old acquaintances. “The summary has come to an end.”