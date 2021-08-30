In a suicide pact, the father allegedly slits the throats of his children and drinks poison with his wife; two children survive.

A couple in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh allegedly took poison before the father allegedly sliced the throats of his two children in an apparent suicide pact that claimed the lives of two family members on Saturday.

Ravi Thakre and his wife Ranjana Thakre ingested the poison before the husband slit the throats of their 16-year-old son Chirag and 14-year-old daughter Gunjan while the two children were sleeping at the family’s Sahara Estate Colony home in Bhopal, according to daily The Times of India.

The son died on the scene, but the electric tile cutter that was being used on Gunjan supposedly broke. Soon later, their 56-year-old father passed away.

The woman went outside and told a neighbor about the incident, who then reported it to the authorities. According to The Times of India, Ranjana and her daughter were brought to Hamidia Hospital in severe condition, where they were being treated.

According to assistant superintendent Rajesh Bhadouria, the woman informed police she and her husband ingested poison at 2 a.m. Saturday before she passed out.

Superintendent Sai Krishna S. Thota speculated that the man and his wife fed something to his children, causing them to fall asleep quickly when their throats were sliced.

Blood stains were said to be all over the walls and floor at the scene of the incident.

According to Thota, Misrod police then discovered a four-page suicide note written by the civil engineering graduate father, in which he stated that he had been unemployed for the previous three months and that the family was in financial distress.

According to reports, the family owed more than Rs 10 lakh ($13,600) on a mortgage loan they took out in 2012 to buy a house.

In addition, the note stated that the children’s school payments had gone unpaid for the previous two years. According to the report, Chirag and Gunjan were pupils in Class 11 and 8, respectively, at a private school in Ratanpur.

Ravi is said to have decided to end the lives of his children because he thought they would not have a good future if he died.

A 0.5-liter bottle of pesticide, as well as the floor tile cutter equipment used, were also seized from the scene.