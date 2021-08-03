In a suicide pact, a husband and wife jump off a bridge with their two children.

Last week, a man and his wife committed suicide by jumping into a river with their two children in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, citing family disagreements as the cause.

The bodies of Kanchi Satish, 38, and their 2-year-old daughter, Bindu Sri Durga, were discovered in the Godavari river late Sunday, according to The Times of India.

According to the publication, police initiated a search after discovering an abandoned bike, clothes, and flip-flops on the West Godavari District’s Chinchinada bridge.

Satish, his 28-year-old wife Sandhya, their 4-year-old daughter Bindu, and their 4-year-old son Jaswin went missing on Friday, and their family filed a report the next day after being unable to locate them, according to Palacole rural police sub-inspector K. Srinivas.

According to The Times of India, authorities believe the family plunged into the river on the day they vanished. According to a suicide note discovered by investigators, the family had been duped by nameless individuals.

According to the story, police paused the search late Sunday and planned to continue it Monday morning in the hopes of finding the remaining missing family members.

Satish had summoned his wife and children to his relatives’ home in Velivala on Thursday before they vanished, according to the article. The family waited until the next day before departing and claiming to be on their way to Guntur.

An investigation has been initiated following the occurrence.

A 40-year-old woman and her four children allegedly leaped into a river in India’s Uttar Pradesh state approximately three months ago because of a personal disagreement.

On May 11, a woman named Rohini jumped from Naini bridge into the Yamuna River, according to Kydganj police. Rupali, Sherya, and Manali, as well as Rohini’s son Ansh, all leaped off the bridge between the ages of 8 and 20.

The event was reported to authorities after a bystander saw the family diving into the Yamuna and raised the alarm. During the tragedy, boatmen and swimmers on the banks leapt into the river in an attempt to save all five family members.

The mom was rushed to the hospital with her children for treatment. One of the members of the family was believed to be in critical condition.

The incident was allegedly caused by a domestic argument, according to officials.