In a “stupid and futile” act of vandalism, “idiots” rip down a Christmas tree.

In a “stupid and senseless” act of vandalism, a bunch of “idiots” removed a Christmas tree from the ground and dumped it in the street.

Before being torn out on Tuesday, December 14, the community tree was planted in Devonfield Gardens, Walton.

The vandalism was described as “very disappointing” and “stupid” by a local councillor.

Alan Gibbons, a Labour councillor for Warbreck, told The Washington Newsday that vandals had taken off the tree and dumped it in the street last night.

He went on to say that the tree had only been planted a few days before the community came together to decorate it for Christmas on Saturday, December 18.

“We’re going to replant it in its spot, perhaps with some method of securing it so it doesn’t happen again,” Cllr Gibbons, 68, added. However, there is a limit to what you can do.

“During the Christmas celebrations, it was a focal point for the community.”

“It’s quite dissatisfying. We’ll never know who did it because this is a great community.

“It’s simply a dumb, unnecessary thing to do when everyone is looking forward to the holidays.” But, in the end, all you can do is replant and hope it doesn’t happen again.” Cllr Gibbons, who has served on the council since May 2021, added that the community will band together to ensure that Christmas would be celebrated.

“Everything that’s being done to keep the place looking bright and festive is immensely loved by the great community,” he said. Let’s all work together to ensure that this nonsense doesn’t happen again.” Cllr Gibbons expressed his dissatisfaction with the tree on the Liverpool Walton Community Facebook page, calling it a “damned shame” that emergency services have to spend time guarding it.

Others expressed their dissatisfaction, with Jennie Randall adding, “It’s unfortunate when people destroy things for others.”

“That’s pretty upsetting,” Dee Coombes said, adding that she hopes “the fools who did this will improve with age.”

“What have we become?” Liz Clinch wondered.