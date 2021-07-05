In a stunning exit from Love Island 2021, the first boy is thrown out of the villa.

In a dramatic start to the week, one of the Love Island lads is likely to be ejected from the island tonight.

The show concluded on a cliffhanger on Sunday, with newcomer Rachel Finni deciding whether to pair up with fellow novice Chuggs Wallis or take a chance on laborer Brad McClelland.

On tonight’s episode, we’ll finally find out who Rachel chooses, as well as which single boy will be sent home.

Rachel Finni is a fictional character. Meet the cast of Love Island 2021.

The show will premiere on ITV 2 at 9pm and will be packed with drama as an islander is sent home, one couple makes their first journey to the hideaway, and one pair is brought closer together by a romantic brunch.

The tension between competitors is finally starting to rise, with two couples exchanging a kiss.

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s episode:

First and foremost, Rachel will reveal which boy she wishes to marry.

She hasn’t revealed anything yet, but she did add on Sunday’s episode, “This has not been simple in the least.” In every aspect, I think you’re both incredible men. I can’t say I blame either of you for anything.”

So, between Brad and Chuggs, who will she choose?

Despite the less-than-romantic conditions, Faye Winters and Liam Reardon shared their first kiss in yesterday’s slime challenge.

They can atone for their transgressions by earning another smooch.

“When you kissed me earlier, my mouth was full with slime,” Liam tells Faye.

The two will kiss again, but this time without the slime.

By having ‘the chat,’ original pair Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran take their relationship to the next level.

Toby remarked on Sunday’s show that he was having second thoughts about getting married because he had never been in a relationship before.

Toby, on the other hand, declares, “I’m jumping in head first!” I’m having fun getting to know you and just hanging out with you.”

After that, the two will lock lips for the first kiss outside of a challenge or game.

Faye will receive a text message that says, “Islanders.” The Hideaway is now open. Please select a lucky couple who will spend the night with you. The summary comes to a close.