In a street rampage, a driver smashes into a car and then a home wall before leaving.

Neighbors were stunned to see a vehicle collide with a parked car, then crash through a wall before fleeing the scene.

On Saturday, August 14, a black automobile collided with a parked Renault Kangoo on Wolfden Avenue in Bootle.

The car then drove into a wall at the intersection of Fernhill Road and Burnie Avenue before speeding away, leaving a black bumper in its wake.

“The automobile that did it was probably another stolen one, not that they would receive much money for a damaged car, or joyriders, which are very prevalent around here,” Lisa Evenden, whose car was wrecked, told The Washington Newsday.

“We are appealing for information after an accident in Bootle on Saturday,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday (14 August).

“At 10.30 p.m., police received a complaint of a dark automobile colliding with a stalled and unoccupied Renault Kangoo car on Wolfden Avenue.

“After colliding with a wall at the intersection of Fernhill Road and Burnie Avenue, the car was driven away.

“Anyone with information, photographs, or footage that can help the inquiry should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting reference 21000567317. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

“You may also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.”