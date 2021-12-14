In a street incident in Liverpool, a man’s jaw was fractured.

Following an incident in Liverpool city centre, Merseyside police have issued a photograph of a guy they want to track down.

On Wednesday, November 24, a man was hit in the face and suffered a broken jaw.

The attack took place at around 1.25 a.m. on St Peter’s Square, leaving the victim’very upset.’

Detectives have released CCTV photographs of a guy they believe may be able to assist them in their investigation.

Jennie Beck, a detective inspector, said: “This was a dangerous and reckless attack that resulted in significant injury to the victim, and such violence will never be accepted on Merseyside’s streets.

“This event occurred during a busy period, so if you were in the area in the early hours of Wednesday, November 24th and witnessed anything, please call us.

“I’m also pleading with anyone who recognizes the man in these photos to come forward. We believe he may have information that is crucial to our ongoing investigations.” Anyone with information on this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting incident reference 21000818831.

You can also contact 101 or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously at 0800 555 111 or through their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.

