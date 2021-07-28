In a street brawl with a “15-strong” gang, a boy was attacked and doused with a fire extinguisher.

After a mob of teenagers turned on him, a teen boy was left “covered in foam” from a fire extinguisher.

The child, who is estimated to be around 13 years old, was assaulted near Birkenhead North rail station in the Stanley Road district of Birkenhead.

After getting many punches to the head from the “15-strong” band of thugs, he was also left with facial injuries.

Merseyside is blasted by a ‘Biblical’ storm with flash floods, thunder, and lightning.

The juvenile victim was saved by two passing strangers who drove him home in their car, according to a social media post.

“He kept apologising to my son as he was getting foam from a fire extinguisher in my son’s car off his clothes,” the mother of the two young men who rescued the youngster claimed.

“He told my sons that they were supposed to be his buddies, but that they had turned on him because of something that happened weeks ago… My son told me that 15 on 1 was incorrect.

“As a result of the attack on his face, he had a swollen eye and nasal bleeding. I’m guessing this is why he was tripping due to the strikes to his head? In addition, the fire extinguisher was used.

“It’s really a shame, because a massive CCTV system was just erected there as well.”

“On Tuesday (July 27), we got an allegation that a male juvenile was assaulted in the park off Stanley Road, Birkenhead, by a gang of youths,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The incident, which occurred about 8 p.m., was brought to our attention anonymously later that evening.

“We are appealing to anyone who observed the event or has any information to come forward and contact us so that we can find the perpetrators.”

Merseyside Police’s social media department can be reached via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Facebook (@Merseyside Police Contact Centre). You can also contact the independent organisation Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, mentioning reference 975 of 27/07.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

We’re also on – your go-to source for breaking news, stories, videos, and photos. “The summary has come to an end.”