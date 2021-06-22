In a street brawl, the stabbing victim’s nephew was captured with a knife.

A teenager armed with a kitchen knife attacked three men after his uncle was stabbed to death.

Bala Lloyd-Evans, 33, was assassinated while celebrating Liverpool’s Champions League triumph in 2019.

Ramal Edwards, 19, stabbed the father-of-two in the heart while his brother, Kieran Perry, 25, held him in a “bear hug.”

Nan’s fridge contained approximately £20,000 worth of amphetamine.

When the two killers were sentenced to prison in December 2019 following a grueling trial, his bereaved family expressed their grief.

Tyrell Morton, 19, the victim’s nephew, was seen on CCTV with a long blade in Toxteth less than 18 months later.

Morton’s relatives described his acts as “horrifying,” while a judge said he “of all others” should be aware of the dangers of carrying blades.

After reading “glowing” character references at Liverpool Crown Court, the judge decided to give Morton “a chance.”

An initial incident occurred at 7.49pm on April 22 on Lodge Lane, Toxteth, according to a CCTV compilation produced in court.

Morton and another male were observed sprinting down the street, followed by two others, until Morton returned with six additional males in a group.

The video then showed a “confrontation” on Toxteth’s Vining Street at 8.11 p.m., when Morton arrived in a car and exited with a knife in his right hand.

The prosecutor, Simon Duncan, stated, “By the looks of it, that’s quite a long, fixed blade.”

Morton proceeded approached three males standing behind some wheelie bins, he added, “prompting a reaction.”

Morton’s front seat companion also exited with “a golf club in his hand,” according to Judge David Swinnerton.

While there seemed to be a “threat situation,” Mr Duncan added, “things definitely defused and sank into dialogue.”

The men walked out from behind the bins, according to Jason Smith, and began talking to Morton as he got back in the car.

A member of the public contacted police, who used CCTV to identify Morton and arrested him later that day at his house.

Mr Duncan stated that “a selection of knives” were retrieved from the residence, but it was unclear if the knife found at the scene was the one used in the attack. The summary comes to a close.