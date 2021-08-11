In a street brawl involving a “love triangle,” the father delivers a violent beating.

In a nasty street battle about an alleged love triangle, a father of one gave another man a “savage beating.”

In what Mr Harvey alleged was a “straightener,” Kevin Baker knocked down a bloodied Adam Harvey five times.

A laughing man caught the frightening incident in Birkenhead on camera, which was then published online.

Two youngsters were stabbed after refusing to allow a gang use their football.

Despite calls for him to stop, Baker, 32, kicked his victim in the head as he was laying on the ground.

Mr Harvey began the fight, according to his counsel, because he mistook Baker’s girlfriend for his girlfriend.

“It’s difficult to fathom how somebody could behave in such a gratuitous way to another human being, whatever the provocation,” a judge told Baker.

The 90-second video, which depicted a brawl four days earlier, was put online on November 10 last year, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“With your honour’s permission, I will play that film – I think it speaks for itself,” prosecutor Joshua Sanderson-Kirk said.

“Scrapping over the c*** sand,” the man filming the brawl can be heard chuckling in the clip.

Baker knocks out Mr Harvey with a punch, then hits him repeatedly while he lies on the ground, as the man yells, “He’s knocked out mate, he’s knocked out, no more.”

Regardless, Baker can be seen kicking Mr Harvey in the head and torso.

“The victim looks to be unable to defend himself,” Mr Sanderson-Kirk told the court.

“Get your head together and f*** off,” Baker urges Mr Harvey in the video.

The cameraman can be heard saying, “That was short and sweet that Keith lad,” but Mr Harvey gets back up, approaches Baker, and is pounded to the ground once more.

Mr Harvey starts to get up and is kicked down by Baker, who orders him to “f*** off,” but Mr Harvey stands and approaches him again.

As the man filming tries to discourage Mr Harvey by saying, “Harvey listen, he’s,” a woman runs past after her dog.

“The summary comes to an end.”