In a street brawl, a man was assaulted with a’metal bar.’

After a brawl on the street between a group of men and women, a man was assaulted with a “metal bar.”

Following reports of a brawl, Benedict Street, located off Hawthorne Road in Bootle, was closed in the early hours of Thursday.

Merseyside Police said a group of six men and women were fighting in Benedict Street at around 5.55 a.m.

One man was hit in the head with a metal bar, according to witnesses.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment after receiving a head cut and has since been released, according to police.

The incident is still being investigated, and anyone with information is requested to contact Merseyside Police.

“We are seeking for information after allegations of a brawl in Bootle early morning,” a police spokesperson said (Thursday 23 December).

“Just before 5.55 a.m., a complaint was received that six men and women were fighting on Benedict Street, and that one man had been struck in the head with a metal bar.”

“He was taken to the hospital with a cut to the head and has since been discharged.”

“Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.”

“Get in touch with reference 21000883938 via DM our social media department on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ if you have any information regarding this event.”

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.”