In a store shooting, a 14-year-old girl was accidentally killed by an LAPD officer.

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a California clothes store dressing room after being hit by a stray bullet. The gunshot came from a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer’s gun as he attempted to shoot an armed male suspect.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a deadly weapon assault at a Burlington store in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. Officers received another call of shots being fired while on their route to the area, according to ABC News.

The male suspect allegedly threatened to hurl items from the store’s upper floor, according to witnesses. Following that, he assaulted a woman on a bicycle.

When the police arrived at the store, they “encountered a subject who was in the middle of attacking another, and an officer-involved gunshot happened,” according to LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell.

The man was eventually shot by the officers and was pronounced dead on the scene. Near him, a big metal cable lock was discovered.

Police eventually discovered a bullet hole in the drywall of a business where the suspect had been hiding. The officers investigated what was behind the wall and discovered a dressing room. They discovered the body of the teen inside.

“We went behind it (the wall) and discovered a dressing room up there… We were able to track down a 14-year-old girl who had been discovered dead in the dressing room “According to KCBS-TV, LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said.

It’s unclear if the teen walked into the changing room to hide or was already inside when the gunfire started. The girl’s and the suspect’s identities have not been revealed by the authorities.

According to AP News, Police Chief Michel Moore said Thursday, “This chaotic incident culminating in the murder of an innocent kid is heartbreaking and devastating for everyone involved.” “I am deeply sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life, and I understand that no words can ease the family’s unspeakable grief.” The woman who was assaulted by the suspect had moderate to serious head, arm, and face injuries. According to the site, she was brought to a local hospital.

The event is being investigated by the California Department of Justice.