In a storage shed behind his home, a 91-year-old Bronx man was bound and beaten to death.

According to police sources, a 91-year-old retiree in New York City was found chained and allegedly beaten to death behind his Bronx house this week.

The New York Daily News said that Nicolo Rappa was found bound by his hands and unconscious in a garage-turned-storage shed outside his home between Wickham and Waring avenues, citing officials and anonymous sources.

At around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 complaint of a robbery at the Pelham Gardens property and discovered the elderly victim, who was also wearing a towel over his head, according to authorities.

According to the New York Post, a neighbor discovered the body when Rappa’s tenant raced over and told his landlord had been robbed.

“His landlord discovered him in the garage. When his tenant walked out, he noticed the garage door was open… ‘Nick! Nick!’ he began calling. The New York Daily News quoted 64-year-old neighbor Robert D’Alessandro as saying, “And he spotted him in the back, tied up and dead.”

According to police sources, a relative of the downstairs tenant interrupted the suspect and challenged the unidentified man, who fled to a parked white Ford pickup truck and drove away. According to authorities, witnesses described the perpetrator as a Black male wearing an orange and white construction vest.

Rappa’s face showed multiple recent bruises, and his right arm had a major cut.

Rappa was pronounced dead at 12:41 a.m. by emergency medical personnel. The man in the construction vest who fled the area is now being sought by authorities.

Residents claimed Rappa had been robbed of $300 outside his home in the previous year, which was corroborated by police on the scene.

According to neighbors, the veteran construction worker had been spending his retirement caring for his 96-year-old wife, Anna.

“He was the architect of Co-op City. He used to tell us about his time there. He looked after his wife… Paul Dock, a 46-year-old construction worker, described him as a decent man.

According to the New York Post, when asked who might want to assassinate Rappa, 74-year-old neighbor Juan Vasquez said, “That’s the million-dollar issue – because he wouldn’t do any harm to nobody.”

The commanding officer of the 49th Precinct, NYPD Deputy Inspector Andrew Natiw, told neighbors that Rappa’s killer would be apprehended.

Natiw declared, “We’re going to get this guy.” “This should not happen to a 91-year-old man, where some jerk murders him.”

As of now, no arrests have been made in relation to Rappa's death.