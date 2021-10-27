In a stolen school bus, a man leads a destructive police chase, leaving a trail of damaged vehicles in his wake.

After a 15-minute chase, police caught a man driving a stolen school bus.

According to local news station KIRO 7, Seattle Police received a tip about a stolen school bus on Tuesday morning. The culprit, whose identity has not been revealed, allegedly led cops on a chase through several neighborhoods, reaching speeds of around 50 mph in the 33,000-pound car. He swerved across lanes of traffic, ran red lights, and slammed into other cars throughout the chase.

According to officers, the man’s joyride caused damage to up to 20 cars. The man smashed the school bus into a public transit vehicle and subsequently into a light rail station construction site near Seattle’s 23rd Avenue, bringing the chase to a halt.

The hijacked bus appears to have demolished a #Seattle bus stop. https://t.co/xngdkghHNm pic.twitter.com/aRW4m9Rhap @KIRO7Seattle https://t.co/xngdkghHNm pic.twitter.com/aRW4m9Rhap Lauren Donovan (@LaurenKIRO7) (@LaurenKIRO7) (@LaurenKIRO7) (@LaurenKIRO7) ( 26th of October, 2021 Following the collision, the suspect exited the bus and attempted to flee, but was captured immediately. He was transferred to a local hospital for treatment before being lodged into the King County Jail. He is accused of assaulting a police officer and stealing a car.

Several others have come forward to say they were injured as a result of the chase. Seattle Police are still investigating the full extent of the injuries and property damage, as well as locating other witnesses.

“Because of the intentionality of the crashes, we’re seeking to get this guy prosecuted with vehicular assault,” Seattle Police Detective Patrick Michaud told KIRO 7.

Authorities discovered that the individual works for TransWest, a bus operator, but is not licensed to drive buses.

“TransWest is investigating an incident this morning involving a stolen company school bus,” the firm said in a statement. “At this point, we are internally analyzing the incident and will be assisting local law authorities in their investigation. A person has been arrested and is currently being held in custody.” The bus engaged in the chase did not service Seattle Public Schools, according to the district.

Anyone who believes they, their vehicle, or their property has been damaged as a result of the chase through the SoDo, Beacon Hill, and Central District neighborhoods should contact the Seattle Police Department. This is a condensed version of the information.