In a stagnant job market, weekly unemployment claims barely move, falling below forecasts.

According to the Department of Labor, initial jobless claims barely moved last week, continuing to drift toward pre-pandemic levels but falling far short of forecasts for lower numbers.

Reported unemployment claims fell by 1,000 from the previous week’s revised total to 268,000. This brought the total number of unemployment claims to 256,000 before the COVID-19 outbreak wreaked havoc on the economy. For the second week in a row, however, the figure fell short of the predicted level of 260,000.

Unemployment claims have dropped to 3,184,657. The Labor Department calculated these figures for the week before initial unemployment claims were filed, and found a total of 3,184,657. However, this figure rose by 618,804 from the prior week.

These figures come at a time when authorities are more concerned about the risks of rising inflation and the ongoing labor shortage. The most recent Consumer Price Index, released on November 13, revealed that prices for items, particularly food, rent, and energy, increased, with year-on-year inflation reaching 6.2 percent, the highest level since November 1990.

The White House and the Federal Reserve have begun to take steps to combat inflation in order to keep it from getting out of control. The Federal Reserve began weaning off its multibillion-dollar monthly purchases, which began at the start of the pandemic, on Nov. 3. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has announced new domestic and international collaborations to help untangle supply chain bottlenecks that have pushed up prices.