In a stabbing, a ‘Joker’-costumed passenger sends Tokyo commuters fleeing out of train windows.

According to local media, a 24-year-old man dressed as the Joker allegedly attacked at least one person before setting fire to a train in the Tokyo area on Sunday night.

According to NHK, a Japanese media corporation, one guy was critically hurt and 16 others were injured during the Halloween-night incident.

According to sources, the alleged attacker, Kyota Hattori, was traveling a Keio Line train to Shinjuku. According to NHK, the attack occurred just before 8 p.m. local time as the train reached Kokuryo Station in Chofu City, which is located just west of downtown Tokyo.

Hattori allegedly stabbed the 72-year-old passenger sitting next to him with a knife from his backpack. According to NHK, he then allegedly moved through other railway carriages and lit a fire using cigarette lighter oil.

Hattori was reportedly found sitting on a seat, smoking a cigarette, and wielding a knife when police arrived, according to the broadcaster. When police requested him to drop the weapon, he said he did so willingly.

According to NHK, he was apprehended at the site and is being probed for attempted murder.

According to NHK, Hattori allegedly told police he sought the death penalty and believed he would get it if he killed at least two people. He chose Halloween because he anticipated a large number of passengers on the train.

He also allegedly told cops that he admired the Joker, the Batman villain.

A witness to the alleged attack, Shunsuke Kimura, told NHK that he observed numerous people sprinting from the back of the carriages.

“I was perplexed as to what was going on. Then I heard a ‘pong’ sound and saw fire and smoke,” Kimura explained.

Kimura claimed that he attempted to get to the front of the train but that the doors would not open. According to NHK, he claimed he leaped out of the train through a window, injured his shoulder. Many more people used the windows to get off the train.

Kimura admitted, "I had no idea what was going on." "It was a nightmare." Another witness was quoted as saying, "The man steadily walked towards me." "At first, I mistook it for a Halloween celebration." However, as I noticed others fleeing, I sensed something was wrong. A man wielded a large knife.