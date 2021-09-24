In a speech to the United Nations, a Palestinian leader threatens to no longer recognize Israel as a country.

During a speech to the United Nations on Friday, the Palestinian territories’ leader threatened to no longer recognize Israel as a country, giving Israel a one-year deadline to end its occupation of Palestinian areas.

In a long, prepared address to the United Nations General Assembly, President Mahmoud Abbas issued the warning. He accused Israel of “apartheid” and “ethnic cleansing” in his speech, which was unusually strong.

Abbas has always advocated for a two-state solution and has stated that he is eager to negotiate final borders this year. He said he would no longer recognize Israel as a country if it did not halt its occupation of regions captured in the 1967 war.

“Why continue recognition of Israel based on the 1967 borders if this cannot be achieved?” According to Abbas.

“Our Palestinian people and the entire world will not tolerate such a situation if the Israeli occupation authorities continue to establish the reality of one apartheid state as they are doing today,” Abbas stated. “On the area of historical Palestine, inside one state, circumstances on the ground will eventually impose equal and full political rights for all.”

While some Israeli and Palestinian activists support a one-state solution, it would mark the end of Israel as a Jewish-majority state. No major Israeli or Palestinian political party is in favor of such a result.

Abbas spoke in front of a backdrop that included the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, a flashpoint holy site sacred to Muslims and Jews alike, as well as a series of maps of the region depicting Israel’s territorial expansion over decades of war and bloodshed.

Abbas reportedly threatened to take Israel to the International Court of Justice if it did not comply with his demands.

Abbas had “shown once again that he is no longer relevant,” according to Israel’s envoy to the United Nations.

“Those who sincerely seek peace and negotiations do not issue delusory ultimatums from the United Nations platform,” Gilad Erdan stated in a statement.

In the 1967 conflict with neighboring Arab countries, Israel gained the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza, which the Palestinians want for their future state. In 2005, it annexed East Jerusalem in a move that was not recognized internationally, and it withdrew its forces from Gaza. A year later, the Islamic terrorist party Hamas won legislative elections. This is a condensed version of the information.