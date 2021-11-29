In a speech that has been viewed 500k times, Lara Logan claims that the Coronavirus resides inside our bones.

In a passionate speech that has since gone viral on social media, Lara Logan blasted President Biden’s COVID-19 plan, claiming that hundreds of coronaviruses might be detected in our bones.

The Fox Nation personality also warned that the United States might be locked down “for the rest of our existence” when speaking on the Fox News show Justice with Judge Jeanine.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News contributor, was also on the show, criticizing Joe Biden’s lack of testing. A video of the interview has been seen over 500,000 times and is on its way to becoming viral. You can watch the complete interview here.

Because her doctor told her there are hundreds of coronaviruses in bones, the guest goes on a rampage, alleging that if they keep testing for COVID strains, we’ll be shut down forever. It eventually goes off the tracks. twitter.com/5Ku3Ktlbrx November 28, 2021 — Acyn (@Acyn) Due of the Omicron type, Biden has barred travel to and from South Africa and other southern African countries.

Siegal said that the Biden administration did not do enough testing, that it was too slow, and that every home should have a test.

Logan rebuked this notion in a lengthy speech, saying that the Biden administration would utilize the presence of new COVID variations to impose “whatever it is they want to do,” ostensibly downplaying the dangers of new variants by pointing out that human bones contain “hundreds of coronaviruses.”

Logan stated, ” “We’ll be quarantined for the rest of our lives if they keep testing for different strains of coronavirus.

“My oncologist is a bone cancer specialist, and every oncologist who deals with bone cancer finds hundreds of coronaviruses inside our bones.

“They’ve created an issue that will never be solved in order to excuse whatever they want to do.”

While COVID-19 survivors have bone marrow cells that can manufacture antibodies for decades, this does not guarantee long-term protection. Scientists are also concerned that new variations, such as Omicron, could reduce the antibodies’ protective benefits.

