In a spectacular wedding, Ant McPartlin marries Anne-Marie Corbett, with Dec serving as best man.

In a breathtaking ceremony, Ant McPartlin married his fiancee Anne-Marie Corbett, with Declan Donnelly serving as best man.

Before traveling to a luxurious hotel for the opulent reception, the I’m A Celebrity host exchanged vows in front of celebrity guests like Philip Schofield, David Walliams, and Alesha Dixon at a lovely church in Hampshire.

Guests were bused in by coach from the neighboring Heckfield Place hotel, where the newlyweds’ reception was held, to St Michael’s Church in the village of Heckfield.

According to the Mirror, Ant and Anne-Marie were seen leaving the chapel together thereafter.

The couple appeared to be completely smitten as they prepared to leave for their celebration, and they were also seen kissing outside the church following their wedding.

Ant arrived alongside his best man Declan Donnelly, and the two were seen outside the church before the service flashing wide smiles.

The groom looked handsome in black tie, and Dec donned a matching suit; they even posed for shots outside in the same positions they do on TV.

Ant’s attractive bride Anne-Marie came shortly after, dressed in a stunning white gown and holding a bouquet of purple and white flowers.

The venue of the wedding was kept a secret until the big day since the couple wanted to keep the place a secret.

The pair was fortunate with the weather today because it had been predicted to rain, but it seems like the sun came out just in time.

The wedding was officiated by Rev’d Canon Dr Marion de Quidt, who expressed her delight at being asked to be a part of the ceremony.

“I’m looking forward to sharing in their delight, and I’m looking forward to the blessings for their future,” she told the Daily Star.

“That’s all I have to say for the time being, but God bless, it’s going to be a great time.”

On Friday, visitors checked into the luxurious hotel for a two-night stay, kicking off the three-day extravaganza.

Ant, 45, and Anne-celebrations Marie’s are set to wrap up on Sunday with a lavish brunch for their guests.

David Walliams, Stephen Mulhern from Saturday Night Takeaway, Cat Deeley, and others were among the guests.