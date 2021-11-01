In a spectacular beach rescue, a person was trapped up to their waist in dirt.

On a Merseyside beach, a person was rescued after becoming engulfed in mud up to their waist.

On Saturday at 4.09 p.m., coastguard and lifeguard rescue teams were dispatched to reports of a person stuck on Crosby Beach, with an approaching tide.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue crews were also summoned to put up a’safe evacuation’ in addition to the coastguard and lifeguard units.

A man was stabbed numerous times in a "appalling" Halloween attack.

According to HM Coastguard Crosby, the flooding increased from 10 to 15 meters distant from the individual trapped in the mud to ‘up to the casualties breast in minutes.’

“In this situation, the flooding tide went from being 10 to 15 meters away from the casualty to being up to the casualties chest with in minutes,” a representative for HM Coastguard Crosby said in a statement shared on Facebook.

“With little minutes to spare, the casualty was hurriedly extracted from the mud and rising water by the Mud Technicians.

“Once the casualty was free, the emergency services worked together once more to secure/stabilize and take the casualty to HM Coastguard Crosby’s Station, where Northwest Ambulance Service would assess him.”

After being rescued by the crews, the individual was given warm clothing and was allowed to return home with their family.

“HM Coastguard Crosby would like to thank all the emergency services and MRCC for their attendance and efforts,” a representative for the HM Coastguard Crosby stated.

“This situation may have easily ended differently if it hadn’t been for the combined efforts of all parties involved.

“With each tide, the mud patches move across the shore.”

“It’s critical to stay within 50 meters of the promenade to stay safe, especially when the tide is flooding.”

“Please ring 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you find yourself or observe someone in difficulty anywhere along our shore.”

Many people commended the emergency service teams for their rapid response in comments on the Facebook post.

"Fantastic, wonderfully done," one guy said. You brave brave people who put your lives on the line without thinking about saving others. "Fantastic result." "These great rescuers!" exclaimed another.