In a Special Session, the Texas Legislature will consider a COVID vaccine mandate ban for employers.

Governor Greg Abbott has put a COVID-19 vaccination mandate ban for private organizations on the schedule for a planned special session, and has asked the state Legislature to pass it.

Abbott’s request comes after he signed an executive order on Monday prohibiting businesses in Texas from mandating staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or from barring customers from visiting or using a firm.

“Vaccines are strongly promoted for individuals eligible to obtain one, but must always be voluntary for Texans,” the governor wrote in the new order.

Abbott’s new order explicitly opposes the Biden administration’s directive requiring a COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing for businesses with more than 100 employees.

On September 20, the Texas Legislature convened a special session to work on the state’s redistricting process and consider new restrictions for transgender student-athletes.

Abbott’s action comes on the heels of a Montana mandate restriction. In 2020, the state passed legislation prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers. Other states have made it illegal for schools to require the vaccine, but they have not extended the prohibition to private enterprises.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Texas has recently decreased. However, the state is swiftly approaching 67,000 total fatalities since the pandemic began in 2020, thanks to an increasing death toll from the current surge produced by the delta variety.

Abbott’s latest decree has political ramifications as well. Former state senator Don Huffines and former Florida congressman and Texas state party chairman Allen West, both contenders in next year’s GOP primary, have assailed Abbott’s COVID-19 policies and are staunch opponents of vaccine requirements.

“He is aware of the direction in which the wind is blowing. He understands that conservative Republican voters are fed up with vaccine mandates and with him as a failed leader “Huffines sent out a tweet.

COVID-19 was recently shown to be positive in West. He was momentarily admitted to the hospital, yet he continued to tweet that he opposes vaccine mandates. West announced his homecoming home on his social media sites on Monday.