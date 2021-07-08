In a special Euro 2020 episode of The Last Leg, Baddiel and Skinner will appear.

Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, co-writers of the Three Lions, will feature in a 90-minute Euro 2020 special episode of The Last Leg.

The comedians will star alongside Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe, and Alex Brooker in the Channel 4 comedy on Friday.

Skinner and Baddiel will appear alongside The Lightning Seeds, with whom they co-wrote and performed the football song, which has grown in popularity as a result of England’s Euro 2016 victory.

The show will also include comedian Tom Allen and former Conservative chairwoman Baroness Warsi.

The presentation takes place ahead of England’s match against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

With their boys, Baddiel and Skinner were among the crowd at Wembley for England’s semi-final win against Denmark.

Three Lions was written in 1996 and has the classic phrase “It’s coming home.”

The Last Leg premieres on Channel 4 at 10 p.m. on Friday.