In a special episode, a popular Gogglebox star teases a long-awaited return.

Amy Tapper has hinted that she may be returning to Gogglebox after a long hiatus.

When the popular Channel 4 show first aired in 2013, Amy and her family were among the initial cast members.

With their amusing reflections on the week’s best TV, the Tappers welcomed viewers inside their house and established themselves as firm fan favorites.

The initial lineup featured Nikki’s mother, Jonathan, and their two children, Josh and Amy.

Josh left to pursue a career in politics in 2018, and the rest of the family declared earlier this year that they would no longer participate on the show, according to Mirror Online.

The 21-year-old has now confirmed in a Q&A with her Twitter followers that the North London family’s return to the show is still a possibility.

The reality TV actress indicated she could return for the show’s 10th anniversary special during an Instagram Live with her fans.

After a fan quizzed Amy, she revealed the following: “Would you watch Gogglebox again? I’m going to miss you guys x.” She responded, ” “For the time being, I don’t believe so, but next year or the year following is Gogglebox’s tenth anniversary, so who knows. Perhaps we’ll return for a witty series.” The first episode of Gogglebox aired in March 2013, therefore the 10th anniversary will be in 2023.