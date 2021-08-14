In a sought-after Liverpool neighborhood, new residences will be developed.

The council is likely to accept plans for additional senior apartments in south Liverpool.

The council’s planning committee will meet this week to discuss Gerard McEvoy’s proposal for 31 new over 55s residences at the intersection of Vale Road and Menlove Avenue.

The flats would be erected on the site of the Menlove Car Sales garage and car wash, and would be spread over four stories.

On what they describe as a “highly conspicuous” site on the outskirts of Woolton Village, planning officers have recommended that councillors approve the plans.

“The existing site is occupied by a variety of buildings and structures linked with the auto industry that inhabited the property,” their study stated.

“There are existing automobile access points from Menlove Avenue and Vale Road, as well as a single tree on the property.

“Following demolition of the existing building, it is proposed to establish a part 3/part 4 story building with 31 no. flats for over 55’s, as well as related parking and amenity space.

“It would also include keeping the current lodge building and converting it into two apartments. Existing boundaries and footpaths, as well as associated landscaping, would be repaired.”

Ward councillors have expressed concerns over the size of the development, and a petition against the plans has received 41 signatures from residents.

Planning officers, on the other hand, are recommending that the applications be approved, subject to a number of conditions.

The planning committee of the city council will meet on Tuesday to debate the recommendations.