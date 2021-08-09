In a snorkel excursion encounter, a friendly shark brightens the diver’s day.

Postman Martin Yelland was astonished to have such a close encounter with a shark while diving off the Cornish coast.

Martin, a keen nature photographer, was snorkeling just off the coast of Penzance when a blue shark swam right at him. Blue sharks can grow up to 13 feet long.

It remained for around an hour until being frightened away by a pod of 80 dolphins.

Martin, who lives in St Erth, Cornwall, told Cornwall Live, “It was a very incredible encounter.”

“I was worried the night before the shark snorkel, but once I saw the sharks, I was thrilled to jump in the water since they were so graceful and curious.

“I never felt threatened; the sharks were curious but not hostile in the least.

“The blue sharks get so close that you have to move out of the way sometimes,” says the narrator.

Martin, a father of two, has been photographing kingfishers, choughs, badgers, foxes, and deer for many years after becoming interested in wildlife photography after starting his family.

He continued, “It was such a rush, and seeing the giant pod of dolphins was wonderful as well.”

“We had a group of ten people on the snorkel trip, and I had such much fun that I booked another one for next week.

“I’ve always loved surfing and, more lately, wildlife photography, but getting up up and personal with sharks was one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life.”