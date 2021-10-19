In a smuggling investigation at HMP Liverpool, a member of the prison watchdog was apprehended.

As part of an investigation into the supply of drugs and phones at HMP Liverpool, police revealed a woman had been detained on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to bring illegal materials into jail.

She was detained and questioned before being released under investigation pending the outcome of the investigation.

A member of the prison’s Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) has been “suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing police investigation,” according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

“It would be improper to say further,” a spokeswoman added.

IMBs are made up of volunteers who have been tasked by ministers with inspecting conditions in detention.

After a year of induction and security training, they have unrestricted access to jails and inmates at any time.

According to the Ministry of Justice, members are subjected to the same vetting and checks as prison employees, but no references are taken.

North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) Detective Inspector Tanya Kitchen said: “We can report that a woman was arrested and temporarily suspended from duty following a joint investigation by Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service’s Counter Corruption Unit and NWROCU.

“We will not accept corruption or the provision of illegal materials to inmates, and we will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure that anyone who violates the severe standards in our prisons is prosecuted.

“The vast majority of people who work in our jails are industrious, honest people, and we are dedicated to removing the dangerous minority and discouraging others from pursuing a criminal path that will cost them their freedom and bring harm to others.”