In a slicing attack, a football hooligan ‘wrecked the life of an Everton supporter.’

A Millwall fan was sentenced to six years in prison for slashing an Everton supporter across the face with a knife before an FA Cup match.

After the incident in January 2019, Billy Cowap, 24, left Jay Burns with life-altering injuries.

The scenes were described by Metropolitan Police as “some of the most frightening football violence we have witnessed in a long time.”

On January 26, 2019, confrontations between groups of supporters near a home fans’ bar in Southwark, south London, erupted, according to Kingston Crown Court.

Cowap was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for attempted GBH against another Everton fan, Joel Davies, and violent disorder.

Seven additional Millwall supporters were sentenced after previously pleading guilty to violent disturbance.

The penalties varied from suspended prison sentences to work orders with no pay.

Cowap was spotted on CCTV at the neighboring Farriers Arms talking on his phone and covering his face with a scarf before walking to the scene, according to the court.

According to the court, he stabbed out at one Everton fan with a knife concealed in his hand, with one man moving back to avoid injury.

Another man was sliced across the face after failing to avoid the knife.

“Aside from the physical repercussions of the injuries, Mr Burns indicated he was suffering from anxiety and sadness,” prosecutor Alex Agbamu said. He is concerned that it has hurt his job prospects, and that when others see his face, they are put off and discouraged from learning more about him.

“Mr Davis has also suffered, he claims, since he considers what might have occurred if he hadn’t stepped back in time when the defendant was holding the knife.”

“I just don’t understand why people bring blades to a football game,” Mr Burns said following the event at the time.

“My life has been absolutely devastated by the scar on my face.”

He claimed Millwall supporters sent him insulting comments online, including photos of Batman villain The Joker, who is known for his wounds on his face.

“This behavior he finds very difficult to explain,” Martin McCarthy, defending Cowap, said. He is a member of a family.” “The summary comes to an end.”