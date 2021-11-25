In a Sky Sports reaction to Thiago’s score for Liverpool, Neil Lennon was left speechless.

On Sky Sports’ Soccer Special, Neil Lennon had his head in his hands as Thiago’s spectacular second-half strike put Liverpool 1-0 up over Porto in the Champions League.

As Jurgen Klopp’s team preserved their perfect record in the tournament so far this season, the Spaniard scored his second goal for the Merseyside club.

Thiago’s goal has gotten him a lot of attention across the world, and the former Celtic boss couldn’t believe what he was witnessing.

“What a goal!” exclaims the crowd. On Sky Sports, Lennon expressed his surprise.

“Wow, what a climax. Thiago gets on the end of a half-volley and unleashes a low beauty into the corner.

“I can’t tell you how difficult this skill’s tariff is. It’s breathtaking.

“[Diogo] Costa, no way, he wouldn’t be able to see it until late.” It goes completely against the grain since Porto has squandered two wonderful opportunities.

“But this is caviar, Jules [Julian Warren], and it’s also gone through [Fabio] Cardoso’s legs, which is really fantastic.”

After the game, Klopp praised Thiago’s effort, stating that goals like that ‘don’t happen frequently.’

“Whoever sees Thiago in training knows he has the technique to do it,” Klopp said, “but even with this technique, he can’t unleash such a thunderball on a regular basis.”