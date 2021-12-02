In a single sweep, 31,000 illicit cigarettes were discovered in Liverpool businesses.

A council raid on stores in Liverpool resulted in the seizure of thousands of pounds worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco.

The raids were conducted out by Liverpool Council’s Alcohol and Tobacco Unit with the assistance of Pippa, a specially trained tobacco sniffer dog.

On Sunday (November 28), the unit conducted unannounced inspections of six locations across the city, discovering 31,000 illicit cigarettes and 6kg of loose tobacco worth more than £16,000 in four of them.

The false goods were all stashed in hidden compartments that Pippa discovered in Kensington, the city center, and County ward.

Foreign-branded cigarettes, counterfeit cigarettes, and hand rolling tobacco were among the items seized.

Counterfeit and non-duty paid/smuggled cigarettes have been discovered to have higher quantities of harmful components including tar and nicotine, which can endanger life.

Rat and mouse droppings, as well as other dead insects, have been found in counterfeit goods.

A criminal inquiry will now be launched into the four locations’ staff and management.

Wagtails UK, a detection dog specialist, provided the six-year-old English Springer Spaniel.

Anyone who is aware of unlawful dealing in the city is encouraged to report it.

“No smokes are good for you,” says Councillor Abdul Qadir, Liverpool’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, “but counterfeit cigarettes can contain much higher quantities of cancer-causing toxins, so we’re doing everything we can to ensure they’re not sold in our city.”

“Our Alcohol and Tobacco Unit is dedicated to combating this type of illegal activity, and it’s fantastic to have sniffer dogs like Pippa joining the squad to assist us in protecting the public.”

“The sale of fake and cheap tobacco jeopardizes our efforts to enhance the health of inhabitants in Liverpool neighborhoods where health inequalities are a major concern, particularly when it comes to tobacco-related ailments.”

“Premises that continue to supply these products will be targeted, and if found, they could face serious consequences.”