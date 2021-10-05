In a show of force, China has dispatched over 800 planes to Taiwan since Friday.

China deployed 56 fighter jets toward Taiwan on Monday, the greatest show of force in history, as part of a three-day campaign of relentless military harassment of the independent island.

The initial sortie of 52 planes featured 34 J-16 fighter airplanes and 12 H-6 bombers, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense. Four additional Chinese J-16s passed over Taiwan’s defense identification zone (TDIZ), which serves as a buffer zone outside of a country’s airspace.

In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation broadcast on Monday, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said, “We are quite concerned that China will launch a war against Taiwan at some time, even though the threat may not be imminent at this point.”

According to the ministry, the Taiwanese air force scrambled its fighter planes and used its air defense system to track the Chinese warplanes’ movements.

China claims Taiwan, which is governed democratically, as its own territory, which it intends to seize by force if necessary. It refuses to recognize the island’s government and is increasingly attempting to isolate President Tsai Ing-pro-independence wen’s administration.

Experts have dubbed Beijing’s flights and other military actions gray zone warfare, or military action that isn’t direct conflict. Many others indicated they don’t think the use of force and hostile rhetoric, which is often repeated, will lead to war.

During a civil war in 1949, Taiwan and China divided, and Beijing opposes Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. A week after China submitted its own application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Taiwan stated on September 23 that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The People’s Liberation Army deployed 38 airplanes into the area on Friday, China’s National Day, and 39 aircraft on Saturday, the largest in a single day since Taiwan began reporting on the flights in September 2020. On Sunday, China dispatched a further 16 planes.

The Chinese air force’s newest operations raise the total number of flights to 814.

"We remain worried by the People's Republic of China's," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday in Washington.