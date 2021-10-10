In a shooting spree in Louisiana, a state trooper and a woman were killed, and the suspect was apprehended.

During a multi-parish shooting spree in Louisiana, a 31-year-old man allegedly killed a state trooper and a lady, according to authorities.

The Louisiana State Police said in a statement that Matthew Mire was apprehended without incident Saturday evening after a wide-ranging manhunt.

Mire is suspected of ambushing state trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19-year veteran, as he was sitting in his cruiser in Ascension Parish, Baton Rouge, on Saturday morning.

Trooper Gaubert epitomized everything the state police stood for: honor, responsibility, unselfish service, and courage, according to the state police. “We will grieve his sad loss and commemorate his service to our agency and the folks of Louisiana in the days ahead.” Mire has been linked to a series of strikes that began shortly after midnight on Friday.

According to WBRZ-TV, the suspect shot two persons — a man and a woman — at a trailer park on Highway 444 in Livingston Parish. Their true identities have not been revealed.

The male was shot in the arm, and the woman was shot in the arm and leg, according to police. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, both victims are likely to live.

Mire is accused of shooting two more persons, including Gaubert, in Ascension Parish. Pamela Adair, 37, was killed at a home near Prairieville, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Mire may have allegedly fired at another officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic infraction on Louisiana Highway 42 in Ascension, according to police. The trooper was unharmed, but bullets damaged his police car.

The guy fled on foot after a gunfire and a brief chase, sparking a major manhunt.

Prior to the suspect’s arrest, Sheriff Jason Ard said, “We do not believe (the incident in Livingston Parish) was a random shooting.” “It’s thought Mire was acquainted with the victims.” Mire is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder, unlawful use of weapons, house invasion, and illegal possession of stolen property worth up to $25,000, among other offenses.