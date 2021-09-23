In a shooting in Louisville, a teen waiting for a school bus was killed, and two others were injured.

A 16-year-old kid was killed and two other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky, early Wednesday.

A 14-year-old girl was treated for minor injuries at the scene, while a teenage guy was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 6:30 a.m. ET, a shooting occurred.

There is no one in custody as a suspect. The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a statement asking anyone with information to contact them.

A dark gray Jeep SUV with Illinois license plates with the plate number BD91644 was photographed by Louisville police and shared on social media.

At a press conference, Mayor Greg Fischer described the location as “a school bus stop.” “Which should be a sacred space in our community, a safe space where safety and security should be expected.”

According to Superintendent Marty Pollio of Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS), all three pupils attend Eastern High School.

“Today is one of our most difficult days at JCPS. We have experienced yet another tragic loss as a result of needless gun violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the Eastern HS student whose life was cut short. Pollio tweeted, “We are giving support for the students.”

According to Fischer, there were 145 killings in Louisville in 2021.